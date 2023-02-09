TJ Watt’s Description of George Pickens Strikes Fear in Defenses the Steelers Will Face

The Pittsburgh Steelers leaned towards offense early in the 2022 NFL Draft. After a year, TJ Watt believes that has paid off for the franchise, especially with almost 22-year old George Pickens.

On Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII, Watt spoke to Peter King of NBC Sports about Pickens’ untapped potential. He says he believes the second-round pick out of Georgia may not even understand just how good he can become.

“George Pickens is one of those guys that’s, like, I don’t know if he understands how good he is?” said Watt. “It’s like holy cow. Some of the things you see in practice? But it’s, also, on top of that? It’s the little things. Like finishing plays, running. He can run for days.”

“It’s all about gaining respect through teammates, through work. And (Pickett and Pickens) came to work every day,” Watt added.

Pickens just wrapped up his rookie season with 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns. He was second in catches and yards in the wide receiver corps only to Diontae Johnson while his touchdowns led the team. He also finished fourth amongst rookie receivers in catches, yards, targets, and yards per game while tying for second in touchdown catches.

As Pittsburgh’s offense grows, Pickens will continue to evolve and become more and more of an integral part of it. As of now, he appears to be the franchise’s and Kenny Pickett’s WR1 of the future, which Watt couldn’t seem to be any happier about.

TJ Watt Describes Playing Against Family Ahead of Kelce Brothers Super Bowl Matchup

You might think the story of the week in the NFL is the Super Bowl, but you would be wrong. Sunday has now been dubbed the Kelce Bowl, with Jason and Travis being the first set of brothers to face off against one another in the big game. Chiefs–Eagles might be the game on paper but watching the Kelce’s will be a huge priority too.

There are other famous siblings in the NFL, with the Watt brother being up there. Derek, TJ, and JJ have all been playing at a high level for years and faced off against each other. However, those have all been in the regular season.

Watt described what it’s like to face off against your brother recently. He even has experience sharing a team as well, playing alongside Derek with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the past two year.

“I think it’s awesome,” Watt said. “It’s something that you only dream about growing up in the same house. That’s what gave me the confidence to be in the NFL – J.J. did it, Derek did it, why can’t I do it? And to be able to play against them is incredible. To be on the same team as Derek, especially these last two years.

“I don’t know if I’ll truly be able to understand how special it is until I’m retired and sitting down having a drink and be like, ‘Holy cow, that was really cool.’”

JJ Watt is now heading into retirement and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats. TJ is the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year and has been one of the NFL’s best players for years. Derek does not get as much spotlight as his brothers, playing fullback.