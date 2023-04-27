Todd McShay reveals final prediction for Dallas Cowboys’ first-round selection in 2023 NFL Draft

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay threw caution to the wind with his final mock draft on Thursday before the first round. On top of shuffling players around in the top 10, McShay also predicted the Dallas Cowboys will be the third team in the first round to select a tight end.

Instead of taking Dalton Kincaid as the first tight end off the board like the Cowboys do in Mel Kiper’s final mock draft, the team instead watches Kincaid come off at No. 13 overall to the Packers. Then McShay predicts that the New York Giants, one pick ahead of Dallas, take Michael Mayer, which eliminates the top two options at the position.

Despite those moves, the ESPN analyst has the Cowboys sticking with their plan to replace Dalton Schultz with the No. 26 pick – selecting Oregon State star Luke Musgrave.

“Dallas missed out on the top two tight ends but can go next man up with Musgrave, who is a 6-foot-6 target with a wide catch radius,” McShay wrote. “NFL teams are really intrigued by his physical traits, and he could immediately become a favorite target of Dak Prescott, offering him a security blanket over the middle of the field and in the red zone. The Cowboys have to get more playmakers on offense.”

McShay’s prediction seems unlikely for a couple of reasons. First, although Dallas could use a star tight end like they had in Schultz, Musgrave at 26 feels like a reach. Second, there haven’t been three tight ends drafted in the first round since 2017.

The Cowboys have hinted they want to draft the best available, regardless of position. Stephen Jones has also discussed the strength and depth of the 2023 tight end class, which means they could have better value picks in one of the later rounds.

More on the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event location this year is the plaza just outside of Union Station.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 27. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 28, and Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 29. The draft broadcast runs throughout the weekend on both ESPN and NFL Network.

Following two trades that cost them two fifth-round compensatory picks (No. 161, No. 169), these are the seven draft picks left on the Cowboys board for April.

Round 1, No. 26

Round 2, No. 58

Round 3, No. 90

Round 4, No. 128

Round 5, No. 176*

Round 6, No. 212*

Round 7, No. 243

*denotes compensatory pick