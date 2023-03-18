Tom Brady Addresses His Love For Football As Speculation Continues Whether He Will Stay Retried

Speculation about Tom Brady returning to the NFL will continue until the 2023 season kicks off and he’s not in uniform. Even then, there might be murmurings of a midseason comeback.

So, whenever Brady makes a public appearance, he’s going to receive questions about his future. That was the case during his “unofficial retirement” party. Brady admitted that he still loves the game, but that it’s time to focus on his family.

“There is nothing I love more than football,” Brady said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it’s time for me to watch their games.”

Tom Brady at his Autograph “unofficial retirement” party last night in Tampa, when asked what comes next for him: “There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it's time for me to watch their games.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 17, 2023

Because Brady walked back his retirement a year ago, there’s a bit of an “I’ll believe it when I see it” element to his announcement. That’s going to make for a long offseason of speculation about the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

When Brady announced his retirement in February, he said it was “for good.” We’ll see if he sticks to his story or if he gets the urge to try and make one more run.

If he does get the itch to abandon retirement (again), there’s one spot the quarterback could land. Per Rich Eisen, who attended the Scouting Combine for NFL Network, there were some whisperings that Brady could land with the Miami Dolphins.

Eisen said because of the uncertainty surrounding Tua Tagovailoa — along with Brady’s residence in Miami — something could work out.

Tom Brady Shuts Down Rumors with Hilarious Tweet

Tom Brady has heard the rumors about coming out of retirement. In an attempt to silence some of the discussion, the 23-year veteran sent out a message on Twitter.

This wasn’t your typical retirement message, either. Brady added a humorous twist to explain why it would be difficult to play football again.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023

Obviously, Brady has way too much going on at home to consider a return to the league. This is clearly a new venture for the former quarterback, one that he’s taking pretty seriously.

Rumors are going to continue to surface throughout the offseason. That’s the nature of the business. Plus, Brady brought this upon himself after his decision to return last year.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t have some fun with the speculation. He might as well, right?