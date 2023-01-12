Tom Brady and Steve Young Discuss Aaron Rodgers Potential Retirement Decision

Aaron Rodgers might not want to take retirement advice. But Tom Brady and Steve Young have thoughts about when the Green Bay quarterback should call it a career.

Brady, besides quarterbacking the Tampa Bay Bucs, also hosts a weekly podcast called “Let’s Go.” Young, the former San Francisco 49er great, served as Brady’s special guest.

So let’s get to the part about Aaron Rodgers, who turned 39 a month ago. He played his final game of the season Sunday night. The Detroit Lions upset the Packers at Lambeau Field and knocked Green Bay out of the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers has acknowledged that all options are on the table, whether it’s leaving the NFL or for another team besides Green Bay. Young likened such a decision to a dire situation.

“What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death,” Young said. “And who chooses death?

“Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game. And the next day you’re not that anymore. And you find out, you know what, I’m not actually even good at anything else.”

Steve Young retired at 38. When talking about whether Aaron Rodgers should retire, he likened such a decision to death. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Young retired after the 1999 season, but only because doctors told him he’d suffered from too many concussions to risk extending his career. He was 38 when he left the NFL. Young played two seasons for the upstart USFL to start his pro career, then finished with the 49ers. He’s a member of both the NFL and College Football’s Hall of Fames.

So what does Brady think of Aaron Rodgers potential decision? We must remember that Brady is 45. He already retired once and changed his mind. His decision to stick with football helped lead to the divorce between Brady and wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Brady said Rodgers needs to take some time before deciding his NFL fate.

“Steve brings out the perfect point,” Brady said. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season — and I made this mistake — is not to decide the future.”

Aaron Rodgers suffered some significant highs and lows this past season. He and the Packers struggled to a 4-8 record. Then with five weeks left in the season, the Packers kick started themselves, winning four games in a row. So on Sunday, Green Bay needed to win at home for a wildcard spot. But the Lions pulled off the 20-16 upset. Rodgers final pass of the year was an interception. Would he end a career on such a sour note? He posted two career season lows with most interceptions (12) and lowest QB rating (91.1).

“At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off,” Aaron Rodgers told the media in Sunday’s post game. “And I think you kind of know when that is.”

He added: “But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don’t think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void.”

Rodgers also said he “wouldn’t have any regrets walking away” even if it means leaving $58.3 million guaranteed on the table.