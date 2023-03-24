Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is taking his talents to Las Vegas. There, he will be a partial owner of the Las Vegas Aces.

Brady took to Twitter, where he made the announcement.

“Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes,” Tom Brady tweeted.

“I’ve got really special news to share today,” Tom Brady said in the video. “I’m excited to announce, I’m going to become a part of the Las Vegas Aces organization. It was a matter of time before I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world, and I grew up with three older sisters. They were all incredible athletes in their own right. They were role models to me.”

The Las Vegas Aces are owned by Mark Davis. That’s the same Davis that owns the Raiders in the NFL. Now, he and Tom Brady will be working together, with Davis still being the majority owner.

Las Vegas is the third city this WNBA franchise has represented in its history, where it has been located since 2018. In 2022, Becky Hammon took over as the team’s head coach, winning a championship that same season.

“I admire all the work the Aces players and staff and what the WNBA continues to do to grow the sport and to empower the future generations of female athletes,” Brady continued.

So, now, along with his future broadcasting career and movie production, Tom Brady will also be adding sports ownership to his list of retirement jobs.

Tom Brady Banned a Specific Type of Joke From His Roast

Tom Brady isn’t just buying WNBA franchises in his retirement. He’s also going to do a Netflix Roast, titled, “The Greatest Roast of all Time.”

However, there is one joke that’s officially off limits. Brady doesn’t want anyone to make jokes about his ex-wife, Gisele.

According to RadarOnline, one source said, “Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family! It’s the one rule that’s non-negotiable.”

As of now, it’s unclear when the roast is actually going to happen. However, it is expected to take place some time in the next year.