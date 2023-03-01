Tom Brady’s Brand To Sponsor Car for 24 Hours of Le Mans Race

Tom Brady is enjoying life after retirement from football, it’s pretty safe to say. And the NFL legend announced a new venture on Wednesday: He’s sponsoring a race car for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the pinnacle events of motor racing. It’s a 24-hour endurance race held on a course on the roads around Le Mans, France. And now Brady Brand is involved as the official apparel partner for a team competing this year in the 100th edition.

“I plan on getting the real car out on the track as soon as the insurance folks stop paying attention,” Brady wrote in a tweet announcement. It was accompanied by an amusing video with him struggling to get to grips with the car in a racing simulator.

Brady is specifically partnering to provide the apparel for the JOTA Sport team. The car in question is based on a Porche 963 and racing in the LMDh classification.

While Brady might get to drive the real deal someday, he’ll have to put down some laps in the simulator first.

Tom Brady Not Considering Stand-up Comedy, But He Is in Talks for Netflix Roast

Post-football, Tom Brady is looking for a new challenge. While that isn’t going to be comedy, Brady isn’t necessarily against joining Netflix for a special.

In particular, Tom Brady is reportedly working with Netflix to create a roast of himself. Apparently, it’s going to be titled, “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” though that could change from now until the time it actually happens.

Part of a roast is responding to everyone. So, for those interested, there will be an opportunity to listen to Brady try out his comedy chops.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Brady has gone for laughs. He hosted Saturday Night Live early in his career. Since then, he’s appeared in a couple of different movies, including Ted 2, where he earned some laughs.

Even with that, his future broadcasting career is probably going to be more lucrative in the long term.