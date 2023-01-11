Tom Brady Discusses the ‘Most Important Thing’ He’s Considering Ahead of Retirement Decision

The Monday Night Football NFC Wild Card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) and Dallas Cowboys (12-5) could very well be the last time Tom Brady throws a pass in the NFL.

Brady, 45, has yet to make a decision on his future, though he will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season concludes. Making his weekly Monday appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady recalled the mistake he made when he initially retired following the end of the 2021 season.

“I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future,” Brady said, via the New York Post.

40 days later, Brady reversed course and returned to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season. It’s been a turbulent campaign for Brady and the Buccaneers — two years removed from their Super Bowl victory. Off the field, Brady finalized his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage.

On it, Brady and the offense have struggled to find an identity. The Buccaneers finished the regular season 25th in the league in points per game (18.4). Brady threw for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 66.8% passing. His 52.6 QBR is the lowest mark of his career.

Tom Brady Looking to Recreate Playoff Magic

But as Brady has preached throughout his NFL tenure, once the playoffs begin, every team is 0-0. And as he mentioned on the podcast with Jim Gray, Tampa Bay is expected to be a healthy bunch entering Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

“We have seven days to prepare, we’ve got kind of the whole week,” Brady said, via PewterReport.com. “I’m sure everyone’s a little bit day-to-day right now. I’m hoping we’re pretty healthy. I believe we’re going to be as healthy as we’ve been all year, which is kind of exciting to get some guys back that haven’t been in there and then see if we can go play our best football.

“I even said after the game, it sucks being 8-9. You’re playing against teams that have way better records, 12-5, whatever it is. But you know what? The only thing that matters is who wins that day.”