Tom Brady Doesn’t Want Aaron Rodgers To Retire

Tom Brady will be living the blissful, retired life, but he doesn’t necessarily believe Aaron Rodgers should follow. Maybe the Green Bay Packers quarterback should keep his cleats, at least for this upcoming season.

Now, if you’ve been following the Rodgers saga, you probably realized that the Green Bay quarterback likes the attention of his process. A week ago, he talked up how a dark, four-day isolation retreat will give him the best time to make a decision geneated about his future. Then on Tuesday, he told podcast host Pat McAfee that he was thinking about filming the retreat.

And as Aaron Rodgers was packing his bags (what does one wear for isolation?), Tom Brady was talking how he wanted him to stay.

“You know what, I hope he doesn’t retire,” Brady said during his podcast as transcribed via USA Today. “I think the league needs good quarterbacks and he’s one of the greats. If he retires, it’ll be a sad day for the league. He’s an incredible player.”

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Definitely Were QB Olds in 2022.

The top four, as of week one of 2022:

Tom Brady Bucs 45

Aaron Rodgers 38

Joe Flacco 37

Matt Ryan 37

If Aaron Rodgers, he’ll have plenty of time to play golf with Tom Brady. They partnered last summer to play Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

Of the top 10 oldest players in the NFL last season, four were quarterbacks. That’s the same number of punters and kickers. With Brady retired, punter Andy Lee will be the oldest player in the NFL if he sticks around. He’ll be 41 when the regular season starts. If Rodgers also calls it quits, it’ll be either Joe Flacco, a backup with the Jets, or Matt Ryan, who starts in Atlanta, as the oldest QB dude in the league.

So let’s get back to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The two haven’t played against each other since week three of last season. Rodgers’ Packers eased past Brady’s Bucs, 14-12. In January, 2021, we saw them at their fiercest in the NFC championship game. Tampa won, setting them up for the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory two weeks later.

Let’s hear more about the Tom Brady retirement process versus Aaron Rodgers:

“Everyone has their different processes they go through,” Brady said. “And you know what, I think we all need to get off our phone a little bit more. I think we all need to get away from the TV a little bit more. I think we all need a little more nature and a little more silence and a little more peace.

“However he’s going about it, good for him. Everyone’s got their unique way to process the season. It’s very intense for all of us, and everyone gets to choose what they want to do.”