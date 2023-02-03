Tom Brady’s Father Makes Feelings Known on Son Playing for 49ers vs. Retirement

Tom Brady finally called it in this week with the announcement of his retirement from the NFL. Even with reports that he would be up for playing for another season, and even potentially for another team, Brady instead said the time had finally come.

With one of those teams maybe being his hometown San Francisco 49ers, a team in desperate need of some quarterback clarity, some thought a homecoming would be a natural fit for the G.O.A.T. However, Brady’s father said in an article with the Boston Globe that the family is much happier with his decision to call it a career than to come home and play for San Fran.

“We would’ve enjoyed him playing in San Francisco. But we’re much happier with his decision doing this than playing for the 49ers,” Brady Sr. said.

Brady very well could have kept playing in the league if he so wanted to. He just threw and completed the most passes of his career for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns at age 45. With the question marks in the 49ers QB room, speculation suggested it would be a match made in heaven.

Alas, though, it’s a move we’ll never see come to fruition with Brady set to hang up his shoulder pads and, as of today, it sounds like his father and his family are happier for it.

Bob Costas Expects Tom Brady To Join FOX Broadcast Crew at the Super Bowl

Longtime sports broadcaster Bob Costas fully expects Tom Brady, who retired from football earlier this week, to appear during FOX’s coverage of the Super Bowl this year.

While Brady might not be doing any major reporting, Costas said it is a no-brainer for FOX and the NFL to use Brady on the show. His retirement should be used as a focal point during the multi-hour pregame festivities on Super Bowl Sunday.

“In the immediate future, FOX has the Super Bowl this year,” Costas said on CNN. “So I would expect that he would be part of their coverage. Not in the game itself, but there’s a six-hour pregame. And then a halftime, and then a postgame. They’d be very foolish not to want Tom Brady to be front and center as part of that.”

Brady being on the Super Bowl broadcast — in person — would be an easy ratings boost for FOX to market. Still, they’ve already announced the lineup for the Super Bowl pregame show before his retirement. The simple fact that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time can easily force FOX to change plans.

FOX’s Super Bowl 57 pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Curt Menefee will host the special edition of FOX NFL Sunday alongside Terry Bradshaw. Analysis from a number of people has been announced already — including Rob Gronkowski. It would be a perfect place to slot the GOAT into the Super Bowl coverage before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.