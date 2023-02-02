Tom Brady’s Father Reveals When He Made Decision To Retire

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday, though it came as no surprise to his father, Tom Brady Sr.

Brady Sr. told The Boston Globe that his son notified him about a week ago that he would be retiring after 23 seasons. Brady made the decision to walk away from the game as the league’s most accomplished player with a record seven Super Bowl championships.

“We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. said in a phone interview. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.”

Brady, 45, made the announcement in a video on social media, in which he thanked everyone for supporting him throughout his tenure.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me,” Brady said. “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady retires as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). A three-time league MVP, Brady holds the record for most wins in the regular season and playoffs combined (286). In addition, he is the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and is a five-time Super Bowl MVP.

Following his run in New England, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and won his seventh and final Super Bowl. Tampa Bay made the playoffs in each season with Brady under center after a 13-year drought.

Tom Brady Goes Out After Tough Season

The 2022 season, however, was a tough year for Brady, his father said. Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The Buccaneers finished the regular season atop the NFC South, albeit with an 8-9 record. The Dallas Cowboys eliminated Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

“This has been a hard year,” Brady Sr. said. “I’m really happy for Tommy from the standpoint that he’s going to be able to spend more time with his kids. He’s going out on his own terms, and he’s in good health. He’s taken a lot of hits over the years — a lot of sacks, a lot of knockdowns. I am thrilled that he won’t get knocked down again.”