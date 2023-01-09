Tom Brady Finishes Regular Season With First Losing Record as NFL Starter

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the playoffs it’s not all good news. Tom Brady finished with a losing record. This marks the first time that Brady has finished sub-.500 in his career as a starter in the NFL.

To be fair to Tom Brady, the Bucs didn’t exactly try too hard to win this game today. That isn’t to say they weren’t trying, but with the playoffs locked up they clearly wanted to rest their talent. Brady only passed 17 times for 84 yards and a TD.

To further put it in perspective, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask threw for a combined 8/17, 52-yard effort. Gabbert threw a TD pass as well. However, this is going to go down as the worst season in Brady’s history as a full-time starter.

That’s tough.

Tom Brady will finish the regular season with a losing record (8-9) for the first time in his 22 seasons as an NFL starter. — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) January 8, 2023

While Tampa rested players and kept a healthy rotation out on the field, it isn’t like they were playing word-beaters. The Atlanta Falcons had Desmond Ridder at QB. He had a 224-yard day for two touchdowns.

This has not been the ideal season for the 2021 Super Bowl champions. Tom Brady has actually looked aged for perhaps the first time ever in his career. Let’s remember that he’s 45 years old, after all.

However, there have been times this season when he looks like his same old self. The GOAT. When it comes to the playoffs, I’ll never count Brady out.

What Should We Expect of Tom Brady?

Based on what we have seen not just from Tom Brady but from the Buccaneers as a whole, what is a fair expectation for this postseason? They will have to face off against the Dallas Cowboys to start the playoffs.

However, given the Dallas performance we saw against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, who is to stay that’s a difficult matchup. Brady and the Bucs started the season with a win over the Cowboys.

We are a long way away from the 19-3 win from September. A lot has happened for both teams in the months since that opening game. Dallas has the better record. They have had an offense that puts up 10 more points per game than Tampa.

But it’s the playoffs. Some teams are built for it, some aren’t. Some quarterbacks are built for it, and some aren’t. Let’s see if Tom Brady and Tampa are built for it or not.