Tom Brady Gives Fiery Response to Question About his Future to Reporter on Podcast

Everybody wants to know what the future holds for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, however, is unaware himself what his decision will be. Will he return for a 24th NFL season? Will it be as a Buccaneer, or perhaps a different team? Retirement is always an option as well, which would lead to a lucrative announcing deal awaiting him at Fox Sports. Though Brady indicated he would take some time before making a final call, that didn’t stop Jim Gray from asking during Brady’s Monday appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

Gray asked whether Brady would play in 2023. Brady gave a direct response with a few expletives mixed in.

“If I knew what I was going to f—ing do I would’ve already f—ing done it,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

Brady, 45, is coming off a season in which he and the Buccaneers’ offense struggled.

Despite winning the NFC South with an 8-9 record, the offense endured one of the biggest drop offs from one season to the next in NFL history. The Buccaneers finished 25th in points per game (18.4). That came one season removed from putting up 30.1 points per game, second in the league.

Brady threw for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 66.8% passing. His 52.5 QBR was the lowest of his career.

Buccaneers Teammates Chime in on Tom Brady Saga

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, several players on the Buccaneers feel Brady has no intention to return based on their final interactions with him. Brady already fueled speculation that a return to Tampa Bay was unlikely following the 31-14 NFC Wild Card game defeat to the Dallas Cowboys last Monday.

“I just want to say thank you guys for everything you did this year,” Brady said. “I really appreciate all your effort… You guys got a tough job, and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us, and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport — we’re very grateful for everyone’s support. I love this organization. It’s a great place to be…

“Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all the regulars. And I’m just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much.”