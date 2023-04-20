Tom Brady Gives Peculiar Answer To Unretiring, Playing For Dolphins As Speculation Grows

If you’re of the opinion that Tom Brady doesn’t plan to stay retired, then you have some new evidence to prove your point.

The legendary quarterback was a featured guest Thursday at the eMerge Americas Conference in Miami. And as part of a Q & A, one of the participants asked Tom Brady “is there any chance you’re coming out of retirement and playing for the Fins?” Now, that’s a question a fan would ask, so maybe Brady didn’t give it much weight.

How he’d answer? With ambivalence, although we’re not sure it was deliberate.

“I will say now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I have strong ties with a couple teams,” Tom Brady said. “I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like. So, I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami.”

So he didn’t say no, did he?

While speaking in Miami, Tom Brady was asked if he is going to come out of retirement to play for the Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/LxTHjcevrm — Brendan Kaminsky (@BKaminsky) April 20, 2023

Tom Brady officially retired — for a second time — on Feb. 1. He did so by posting a video on his social media accounts. These days, he’s hanging out on his yacht, going on vacation with his three children and branching out with his business ventures. It’s stuff you’d expect from a 45-year-old ex-quarterback in the first few months of his retirement.

He now lives in Miami, not far from Gisele Bundchen, his super-model ex-wife. That’s surely why there now are rumors about the Dolphins. He’s walking around the city. However, Miami had a misguided plan to land Brady the first time he retired from Tampa Bay in 2021. Dolphin owner Stephen Ross wanted to bring in Sean Payton as the head coach. And Payton then would woo Brady. But those plans fell apart when the NFL ruled that Miami was tampering. It cost them this year’s first-round draft pick.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins look like anything but a team prepping for Tom Brady to take control of the offense. Miami recently picked up the fifth-year option of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins selectedTua with the fifth pick of the 2020 draft. He elevated his game last fall, leading the NFL in quarterback rating (105.5) and passing average. And coach Mike McDaniel is a big Tua booster.

However, there still are questions about Tagovailoa that have nothing to do with his skills as a quarterback. Tua suffered two, possibly three concussions, last fall. The last one came Christmas Day. The quarterback said Wednesday that he pondered whether he should retire. But he decided that at age 25, he still has a lot of years left in the NFL.

In the meantime, Tom Brady is living in life in Miami. Cue the rumors.