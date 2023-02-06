Tom Brady Goes Viral for Posting Underwear Thirst Trap Picture

Is Tom Brady bored in retirement yet? The legendary quarterback, who quit football all of six days ago, already is posting random selfies as he sits in his underwear.

You can call Monday’s post the definition of a Thirst Trap. Or maybe the ex-NFL QB wants to be Tom Brady, the businessman. After all, he’s showing off his own underwear brand. Since he’s a 45-year-old single dude, it’s probably OK to share these sorts of selfies. And he captioned Monday’s snap: “Did I do it right?” and tagged former Patriot teammate Julian Edelman and his in-field BFF Rob Gronkowski.

Have a glance at the photo and read on for an explanation. Did he do it right? Tom Brady shared for a profitable reason, which wasn’t boredom. And within two hours, the tweet churned more than 4 million impressions and counting. That’s viral.

Back in June, when Tom Brady was prepping for what would be his final season, he made a social media challenge with his very own Brady Brand, which launched in January 2022. Specifically, Brady said that if a Brady Brand tweet, featuring model shots of his new underwear line, received 40,000 likes, he’d recreate the photos. He added: “Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks.”

40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand 🤝 🤝 https://t.co/ANFE3Ez7Cd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

Early Monday, the Brady Brand social media team reminded Tom about his old tweet. Maybe this all was staged. But it’s not everyday you see an icon hanging out in his briefs. Albeit doing so in a perfectly decorated beige bedroom with views of the beach.

If Tom Brady was walking the red carpet, someone would ask who he is wearing. Brady knew the questions were coming, so he linked to the info. Those are the heather crimson Brady Boxer Briefs. The description promises “the perfect natural feeling underwear. Wear them once and you’ll make the switch forever.” The boxer briefs cost $20 a pair. Or, you can get a deal with five pair for $85.

So what’s the retired quarterback’s next move? He’ll transition to television to work for Fox Sports. He signed a $375 million contract to work as the top NFL analyst. He’s not going to start Sunday, although Fox is broadcasting the Super Bowl. But he might appear in the pre-game show, wearing a suit over his underwear.