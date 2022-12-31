Tom Brady Has the Best Reaction to Fan Mail From Young Kids: VIDEO

Tom Brady posted a hilarious video to his Instagram page on Saturday, where the quarterback reacts to fan mail sent to him by young fans. The clip features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reacting to multiple videos from kids across the country.

“I’ve got some really cool fan mail from our junior Bucs’ fans, and I think you guys are going to like them,” Brady says in the video. You can watch the cute clip below.

“The first one is from Sawyer Holcomb,” Brady says. He also remarks that the young Holcomb has a “cool name.” He made a comparison to the fictional Tom Sawyer before reading the boy’s note. It read: “Tom Brady, I think you are awesome at football. Go Tampa Bay!”

He responded by calling Sawyer an “awesome kid.” Brady also complimented the boy’s drawing, which shows Brady dropping what he calls a “dime” to wide receiver Mike Evans.

He read the next letter which came from a kid named Matteo. Matteo wrote that he plays on a flag football team featuring the same name: the “Bucs.” The young fan also included an intricate drawing of Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform.

Brady called it an “unbelievable” drawing and said he appreciated the Super Bowl patch the kid drew. He also laughed that his bicep looked very large in the picture.

Fans React to Tom Brady’s Response to Fan Mail from Kids

Another kid named Sean sent in a letter and asks if he could throw a 100-yard pass to Mike Evans. Brady then answers with a long tangent pondering whether someone could launch a ball a hundred yards in the future.

Plenty of fans took to the comment section to react to Brady’s video. One top comment with nearly four hundred likes talked about one funny remark the Bucs’ quarterback made. “Lmfao Brady rlly just said ‘I hope you can come!’ As if he couldn’t just give the kid free tickets.”

“This is such a great thing to do for these young aspiring athletes!!” another person added.

One person cracked a joke about Brady’s video, saying it reminded them of a popular kids’ show. “Tom Brady on Sesame Street now?” they wrote.

Others chimed in on the 100-yard throw debate. One user remarked that it was impossible, bringing up two quarterbacks that would come closest to the feat. “No player can even throw it 85 yards on a good day. Mahomes and Josh Allen and Herbert can throw a 80 yard air ball on a very good day probably.”

Another comment reminded that Brady holds the record for longest pass in Super Bowl history, when he launched a pass that traveled 72 yards in the air to Randy Moss. “Brady’s pass in Super Bowl 42 vs Giants … the longest recorded throw in super bowl history,” they wrote.