Tom Brady Reportedly Lost 15 Pounds During 2022 Season Amid Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady lost weight during the 2022 season amid his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

After Brady un-retired and came back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was a lot of speculation. Eventually, he and Bundchen revealed their divorce midseason.

Coupled with a struggling team that barely made the playoffs, Brady lost 15 pounds during the season, according to the report.

“When Brady sat quietly at his locker after an October 27 loss to the Ravens, marking his first three game losing streak in two decades,” Darlington said on SportsCenter. “The truth of his pain would be revealed the following morning. Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen announced the end of their marriage … There is no doubt the offense never clicked according to sources. The play calling became frustrating for many in the organization, but Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone through the season. His physical stature,15 pounds of weight loss, was also in peril.”

Losing 15 pounds might not seem like the end of the world. But for Brady, who prided himself on his physical well-being, it was not.

Especially in the middle of a season. If Brady actually lost 15 pounds halfway through the year, he was definitely not in peak physical shape.

It certainly did not deter him from setting the NFL record for pass attempts (733) and completions (490) in a single season. Brady finished the season with 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 66.8% completion percentage.

His future is up in the air once again. If Brady losing weight midseason after his divorce was not enough of a sign to possibly hang it up, who knows what is?

“I just want to say thank you guys for everything you did this year,” Brady said after the Wild Card loss. “I really appreciate all your effort… You guys got a tough job, and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us, and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport — we’re very grateful for everyone’s support. I love this organization. It’s a great place to be…

“Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all the regulars. And I’m just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much.”