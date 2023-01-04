Tom Brady Makes Large Donation to Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive

Damar Hamlin’s toy drive has raised millions and now Tom Brady is in on the giving. The GOAT made a very generous donation. It is only fitting that Brady makes a donation. At a time when the entire NFL community is coming together, people like him can make a big difference.

On Monday night, people shared the fundraiser that Hamlin had set up. He usually just plans on raising a couple of thousand dollars for his toy drive. Whatever his goal was for this year, it was passed up hours ago.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Tom Brady dropped in a donation of $10,000 to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive.

Fans and players alike donated to the toy drive over the last day. No one expected Hamlin to have a heart attack during the game. It was clear that thousands, if not millions of people were moved by the moment and responded in any way that they could.

AEW star Chris Jericho was among the big names to donate. The legendary pro wrestler made two donations of $5,000 to the GoFundMe.

Tom Brady Speaks Out About Damar Hamlin

The donation is great, but there are also kind words that Tom Brady had for Damar Hamlin. Emotions were running high all over the place online. Brady was one of the many NFL stars, current and retired, to send a message out to Hamlin online.

Brady just hopes, like we all do, that everything is going to be alright with Damar. There is no telling what might happen, but positive thoughts never hurt anyone.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

So many people saw what happened live. It is one of those moments that you will likely never forget as long as you live. However, the sliver of hope is the fact that the NFL world has come together.

Tom Brady is rooting for Damar Hamlin to make it through this, and so are we.