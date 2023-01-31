Tom Brady Makes Thoughts on State of Officiating in the NFL Clear

Tom Brady made his thoughts on the state of NFL officiating pretty clear after the championship games.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated in the Wild Card but Brady took notice of the poor refereeing over the weekend. The NFL was in hot water on social media, mostly, about some questionable calls from the officials.

However, Brady pumped the brakes on the criticism.

“It’s just the way sports are, you know, it’s just another thing for us to get emotional about,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast. “The refs got a tough job. Are they going to get every call right? I mean, is anyone a hundred percent in their job? It’s a hard job to do. They’re making decisions in a millisecond. This is what I believe . . . there were three terms they used . . . it was clear, it was obvious and . . . it was prolonged.

“At the end of the day that would be my barometer for throwing flags. That would be my barometer for taunting. Was it clear? Was it obvious? And was it prolonged? If it meets those criteria, penalty.”

Taunting is one thing, as are holding penalties. Brady made a good point about refs having a hard job because of the minute details in the role.

But on the flip side, fans continually called for full-time officials to improve the way refs operate. Whether that is the exact solution, remains to be seen.

Tom Brady is honest about NFL officiating in playoffs

“When you get to the playoffs a lot of times they don’t call it in the playoffs, which I think as players we really actually like that,” Brady said. “We like when they let us play. Now, can that go too far? Absolutely. If you’re thinking about rule changes in refereeing, it’s very difficult because when you slow-mo things down to the millisecond on a TV review, yeah, everyone’s going to be up in arms about everything.

“But when you’re monitoring those things in real time, they’re happening so quick. So I think clear, obvious, and prolonged is a great way in taunting and holding and DPI, roughing the quarterback. All those things I think would be a better barometer for throwing those flags.”

However, Brady made it clear that officiating would not change the criticism overall. He chalked it up to the entertainment value of sports.

“As long as there’s wins and losses in sport, there’s gonna be people bitching about wins and losses and who should have won and who should have lost and refs that missed calls and players that screwed up and, you know, again, that’s just part of the entertainment of sports,” Brady said. “That’ll never get old for any of us.”