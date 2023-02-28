Post-football, Tom Brady is looking for a new challenge. While that isn’t going to be comedy, Brady isn’t necessarily against joining Netflix for a special.

In particular, Tom Brady is reportedly working with Netflix to create a roast of himself. Apparently, it’s going to be titled, “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” though that could change from now until the time it actually happens.

Part of a roast is responding to everyone. So, for those interested, there will be an opportunity to listen to Brady try out his comedy chops.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Brady has gone for laughs. He, notably, hosted Saturday Night Live early in his career. Since then, he’s appeared in a couple of different movies, including Ted 2, where he’s earned some laughs.

Even with that, his future broadcasting career is probably going to be more lucrative in the long term.

Terry Bradshaw Says Going to the Broadcast Booth Won’t be Easy for Tom Brady

As he transitions from the NFL and into the broadcast booth, Tom Brady is going to go through growing pains. According to Terry Bradshaw, someone who has made the same transition before him, it won’t be easy to do.

“It won’t be easy. The problem with Tom is the whole world is gonna watch. Everyone wants to see how he does. And if he doesn’t meet the expectations of you guys, you’re gonna say it. So I don’t think criticism is something that has come his way in his 20-plus years in the NFL. I know a lot of these superstar quarterbacks get criticized to a degree. They don’t take kindly to it,” Bradshaw said.

“Tom will put the work in. TV is me and you. I’m talking to you… not gonna talk over your head [or] below you. I’m gonna talk right to you. We’re gonna have some fun. We’re gonna keep it simple… gonna have a good visit today. That’s television. The quicker he can learn that, and relax [the better he’ll be].”