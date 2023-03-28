Tom Brady Posts Photos From Beach Reunion With Ex-Patriots Teammates

What’s that we hear? The Top Gun theme song? Cause there’s a shirtless Tom Brady frolicking on the beach with several of his former teammates.

Surely, these ex-Patriots got together to play beach volleyball, maybe a game of touch football. Brady posted a gallery of the photos. But it wasn’t some sort of guys only, bachelor party. As you click through the gallery, you can see Tom Brady brought along his kids.

Brady offered the photos with this caption: “Beach day with the crew” with a rocker, sun and football emoji.

Brady and friends were hanging out with Miami billionaire Jeffrey Soffer in the Bahamas. The New York Post reported that folks initially thought Soffer threw Tom Brady a big retirement party. However, it was a very low-key affair and “nothing out of the ordinary” with his kids Jack, Benjamin and Vivian and some ex-teammates.

The teammates included Rob Gronkowski (as if Gronk would ever miss a Brady event that also involved the beach). Receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola and quarterback Blaine Gabbert were there as well. Gabbert was Brady’s backup at Tampa Bay. Gronk also played with the Bucs as he followed Brady from New England to Florida. Edelman and Amendola were Brady’s Patriots crew.

And the gallery gave a subtle endorsement for at least one Tom Brady business venture. He was wearing swim trunks from his Brady Brand clothing line.

The 45-year-old Brady retired from the NFL on Feb. 1. It was the second time he made such a declaration. But this time it looks like retirement fits Brady like a custom-tailored suit. It certainly gives him plenty of free time to hang out in the sun in the Bahamas. Plus, he also maintains a home in Miami as he co-parents his two youngest children with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

There are whiffs of rumors that say Brady still plans to come back to the NFL. The latest linked him to his hometown San Francisco 49ers. But why come back to the grind of football when real life literally is a 24/7 beach day?

There was some turmoil with Tom Brady’s perfect life last week. Vanity Fair did a cover story on Gisele for its latest edition. And of course, you can’t do a feature on the most famous supermodel in the world without mentioning her ex, the quarterback.

He reacted to the story by posting a Ralph Waldo Emerson poem to his Instagram stories. And later in the week, Brady announced that he’d joined the ownership group of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. Mark Davis is majority owner. He also owns the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

By 2024, Tom Brady will join the Fox NFL crew. It’s obvious he’s enjoying his post-football life.