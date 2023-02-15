Tom Brady Reacts to Controversial Super Bowl Penalty

The Eagles what-iffers will talk about the late Super Bowl penalty flag for years. Tom Brady sees their point.

Then again, Tom Brady, the recently retired greatest quarterback ever, also knows how to play the political game. Yes, he says, he understands the penalty on James Bradberry for defensive holding on Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

But let it be known that Brady thinks it’s “easier not to call.” He chatted about the call and other topics earlier this week the Let’s Go! Podcast.

“The hard one is when you do call it because there’s a lot of scrutiny with that call,” Tom Brady said in the obvious understatement of the week. “And I think the point is at least from a receiver/(defensive back) standpoint, if you’re not gonna cover him, let’s say, within the letter of the law. And you’re going tug at him, you can impede the receiver from where he wants to go and create an almost impossible throw-and-catch by the quarterback. At the same time on the other side of the ball, if the receiver pushes off, there’s really nothing the (DB) can do in order to make the play. So it’s such a hard situation ‘cause you don’t know how the game’s being called all day long. …”

Tom Brady said it’s easier for an official to keep the flag in his pocket. Here’s the photo of James Bradberry appearing to hold JuJu Smith-Schuster in the Super Bowl. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Penalty Allowed Chiefs to Run Off Most of the Clock

Basically, the penalty, which converted a Chiefs third down, allowed Kansas City to run almost all time off the clock before Austin Butker’s go-ahead field goal. The flag came with 1 minute, 54 seconds to go. The Chiefs faced a third and 8. Patrick Mahomes’ pass fell incomplete. But the flag gave them the first down. Kansas City called three straight running plays with the Chiefs likely under orders not to score a touchdown. Butker’s kick came with 11 seconds to go.

The Eagles received the ball back with time for only one play. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a long incompletion. Game over. And the penalty controversy immediately started.

Bradberry told reporters after the game that he did tug on Smith-Schuster’s jersey. Meanwhile, Super Bowl referee Carl Cheffers, said via pool report, that the play “was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction.”

Tom Brady Says Refs Aren’t ‘Robots’

And again, Tom Brady made the point that “those plays come up all the time.

“In every part of the game they could be called. So the fact that it just comes down to that one moment, I’m sure there were lots of other holds that were let go. There was probably a few that they called and in the end you just have to, you know, the ref is trying to do the best that he could do.

“So I don’t get caught up too much on one call,” Tom Brady said. “I think I’ve been in sports long enough where I realize there’s a lot of things that impact the game and one referee’s call, yeah it’s important but, you know, the referees are doing the best they could do and they’re not robots either.”

Plus, Brady knows that every winning coach will say only losers complain about the officials. However, it does make for a fun game on Twitter.