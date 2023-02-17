Tom Brady Reacts To Viral Video of Patrick Mahomes with Lombardi Trophy at Chiefs Parade

Some people might think Patrick Mahomes got a little too carried away with the adult beverages at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl parade earlier this week. Tom Brady is not one of those people.

The Chiefs celebrated their 38-35 Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles with a parade in Kansas City earlier this week. During the festivities, Mahomes essentially gifted the Lombardi Trophy to a fan.

When Brady saw the video on Twitter, he chimed in with some thoughts. After all, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has enjoyed some interesting moments with the trophy.

“Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me,” Brady tweeted.

Let’s face it, Mahomes’ parade behavior with the Lombardi Trophy was less-risky than how Brady celebrated after a win in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. To celebrate, Tampa Bay hosted a boat parade to honor the team. Brady launched the Lombardi Trophy to his teammate Rob Gronkowski, who was standing in another boat.

Later in the day, Brady tweeted, “Nothing to see her … just little avacado tequila.”

So, yeah, it makes sense that Brady would approve of Mahomes’ Super Bowl parade shenanigans. It’s all about having fun anyway, right?

Did Patrick Mahomes Deliver on His “Promise”

Ok, so perhaps the word “promise” is a little ambitious, but Patrick Mahomes did make an interesting comment after leading the Chiefs to a second Super Bowl ring in the last five years.

After the game, Mahomes talked about how he would spend the evening celebrating. It involved more than a few cold beers.

“I’m about to hammer like, 100 Coors Lights,” Mahomes said. The beer company shared the video, along with the caption, “It’s on us if you promise to share with the whole team.”

Did Mahomes save some of those Coors Lights for the Super Bowl parade? We can’t be sure, but we’re guessing that’s probably the case (no pun intended).