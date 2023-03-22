It looks like the Tom Brady Netflix comedy special is taking shape. But he’s got one request for the show with the working title “The Greatest Roast of all Time.”

Please don’t mention his divorce. That means no cracks about Gisele, his now former, super-model wife. This bit of information is coming from RadarOnline.

One source told the outlet: “Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family! It’s the one rule that’s non-negotiable.”

The Tom Brady Netflix special has been percolating for at least a year. Brady even issued a statement about it last spring. The roast is supposed to happen sometime this year.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch… ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.’ Brady said last year when announcing his part in the new Netflix series.

Robbie Praw, the vice president of stand-up and comedy for Netflix said, “can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl–losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast.”

Tom Brady, seen here with Gisele at New York’s Met Gala, doesn’t want any jokes about his divorce in the Netflix special. (Noam Galai/GC Images)

But again, once the roast happens, his former wife and the life they lead with their children, are off limits.

Meanwhile, Gisele opened up in an interview with Vanity Affair to talk about her marriage to Tom Brady. She’s still emotional about it ending. She swore that Brady deciding to stick around the NFL for another season isn’t why the couple divorced. Brady retired again, Feb. 1.

“Wow, people really made it about that,” Gisele told Vanity Fair about the bad football rumor involving Tom Brady.

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white.”

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she told Vanity Fair. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things. And now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”