NFL Network Host Draws Parallel of Tom Brady Retirement to 9-11, JFK Assassination

NFL Network host and former lineman Shaun O’Hara drew an interesting parallel for Tom Brady’s retirement. O’Hara referred to remembering the moment as the same as the JFK assassination and 9-11.

Now hang on. You might be thinking what in the world? O’Hara did not directly compare the events but said people remember where they were when those pivotal historical events happened. Just like they’ll remember where they were when Brady announced his retirement.

The eyebrow-raising comparison was made on Good Morning Football.

“This is a huge moment,” O’Hara said. “Not just for Tom Brady, not just for the NFL, but for all of us. Look, people remember where they were when JFK was assassinated, you remember where you were when 9-11 happened.”

Fellow host Peter Schrager interrupted O’Hara before the latter finished his statement. But it was not for the reason you might think.

“Can I tell you something, can I interrupt real quick,” Schrager said. “His first start was the week after 9-11. That’s how long ago he was playing.”

“I came out the same year as him, 2000,” O’Hara said. “And he’s still playing. 23 years is a long time. I’m gonna remember this. Kyle (Brandt) is gonna remember he was in Vegas. You’re going to remember where you were when Tom Brady announced his official retirement. It sounds like this one is for real.”

Well we certainly remember where we were when we wrote this piece.

Tom Brady announces retirement

It’s not like O’Hara is a rookie on television who wanted a soundbyte.

Since his retirement in 2012, O’Hara served as a color analyst for NFL Network and ESPN Radio and is a regular fill-in host for Good Morning Football.

Usually, he’s pretty solid on TV. The former New York Giants center always brought great commentary to the table. Heck, he won a Super Bowl in 2007 over Brady.

But this was, for lack of a better term, a unique way to describe the moment.

Brady won seven Super Bowls in his career, six with the Patriots and one with the Bucs. Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots before opting to sign with the Bucs ahead of the 2020 season.

He won a Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady retired as the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

In his final season, Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 66.8% completion percentage. He set career highs in pass attempts and completions (490-of-733).