Interesting New Detail of Tom Brady Retirement Video Comes to Light

Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday after 23 years in the NFL. The future Hall of Fame quarterback released a video announcement, but a new and interesting detail came to light.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager revealed Brady kept the video underwraps for days. Brady reportedly knew of this decision prior to Wednesday. So rather than post it on a whim by filming Wednesday morning, Schrager reported Brady filmed it earlier.

He explained on Good Morning Football.

“That was filmed a while ago,” Schrager said. “He was at an L.A. premiere last night, doing the movie premiere. The sun is not up in L.A. as you see there. So that is a taping, that means he has known this and has kept this quiet for at least 48 hours. … He’s still in L.A. He might be waking up in L.A. right now, pressing send.”

While that’s not the most important detail in the world, Schrager’s report is interesting. Brady previously said he would take his time to make a decision.

But, it appeared he leaned in the retirement direction after the season and made up his mind before he made it public.

Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady said. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first, so I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. And I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady won seven Super Bowls in his career, six with the Patriots and one with the Bucs. Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots before opting to sign with the Bucs ahead of the 2020 season.

He won a Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady retired as the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

In his final season, Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 66.8% completion percentage. He set career highs in pass attempts and completions (490-of-733).