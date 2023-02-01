NFL World Reacts to Tom Brady Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady officially stepped away from the NFL and the world reacted to his latest retirement.

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He initially retired last season but opted to return for one more go.

Brady won seven Super Bowls in his career, six with the Patriots and one with the Bucs. Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots before opting to sign with the Bucs ahead of the 2020 season.

Here’s how the NFL world reacted to Brady’s retirement announcement.

Nobody has ever done it better. Congratulations on one amazing career, @TomBrady, we love you!



Brady was a sixth round pick despite a decently successful career at his alma mater. No one truly thought Brady would be that great as a pro after seemingly peaking in college. But he proved everyone wrong. The proud Michigan man gave the Wolverines something to celebrate.

Tom Brady in his 20’s:

21,564 passing yards

147 passing TD

3 Super Bowl wins



Tom Brady in his 30’s:

40,018 passing yards

309 passing TD

2 Super Bowl wins



Tom Brady in his 40’s:

27,632 passing yards

193 passing TD

2 Super Bowl wins



A Hall of Fame resumé in each decade. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2023

Brady was good for every single decade he played. Now that is crazy. 20s, 30s, 40s, it didn’t matter for Brady. But now, he’ll step away and retire from football with a resume unlike any other.

Tom Brady informed Bucs today at 6 am he'd be retiring. One aspect I'd been mentioning for a bit now: Brady for months implied to many close to him that it was going to be either a return to Tampa or retirement. Tough for many to believe, including those close, but he meant it.

Here’s what Brady actually felt about his football future. Darlington was on top of the reporting throughout the last couple of years. Brady would’ve opted for a return to Tampa but decided it was best to retire from the NFL.

You gotta wonder what is going through Bill Belichick’s head right now. Brady retired for good and the relationship between him and Belichick reportedly came to end, as far as coach and quarterback. It was time to move on, but this suggested the mutual respect never went anywhere.

A little kick out the door for Brady by the New York Giants. Brady lost three of his 10 Super Bowl appearances, two of them to Eli Manning and the Giants. The 2007 Patriots were one win away from a 19-0 season and the moniker of greatest team ever. Nice troll job upon his retirement.

Brady initially retired on this date one year ago. He came back 40 days later for one more season. This one seems officially official, but boy wouldn’t it be funny to see Brady come back again? Brady announced his retirement for good though, we think.

You think we’re kidding? Make the jokes now because they might pay off. Brady is the greatest of all-time according to most. Yes he retired for good. But man, have you seen inflation lately? Gas prices, eggs? Anybody? Brady still needs to eat right!