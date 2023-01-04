Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Is Literally Stepping Into His Shoes

Growing up as the son of the GOAT can’t be easy. But Tom Brady would say being a dad is even harder in some ways. For TB12, watching his son Jack grow up is one of the best parts of life. However, he’s starting to realize how old his son is getting.

In terms of “filling” his dad’s shoes, that’s a lot to ask for. While Jack has taken up being a quarterback like his famous father, he’s got a lot to go to match his accolades.

Tom Brady is more worried about his son filling his literal shoes. Like the ones in his closet. The latest episode of Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast detailed the new experiences the father and son are having.

“He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom said on the episode, via E! News. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, oh, s*** he’s going to start wearing my clothes.”

But, Brady understands, it’s just something that every kid goes through.

“I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s rite of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”

Tom Brady Makes Donation to Damar Hamlin Toy Drive

One thing that is all over the NFL right now is the Damar Hamlin news. Everyone is waiting to hear some kind of update one way or the other. However, one thing that we’ve seen from fans and others is a huge wave of donations to a Hamlin project – including a big donation from Tom Brady.

The Bills safety puts together a small toy drive each year. He tries to raise $2,500 each year. Since Monday night, the fundraiser has reached over $5 million in donations.

On Tuesday, Tom Brady made a big donation. The Tampa Bay quarterback put up $10,000 for the cause. This is going to keep growing and it shows how powerful the NFL fanbase can be.

Right now, there haven’t been a lot of updates. However, the latest we heard about was from Hamlin’s uncle.