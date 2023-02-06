Tom Brady Reveals When He’ll Start Broadcasting for FOX

With the Super Bowl coming up on FOX, people are wondering when Tom Brady begins his new broadcasting gig on the network. To start his retirement tour, Brady talked to Colin Cowherd and the two discussed the FOX deal.

Don’t expect to see Tom Brady in the booth for 2023. He says that he’s going to come in for the 2024 season and hit the ground running. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen were good together. In fact, some would say they were a top duo in the NFL this season.

Despite having a stacked lineup in the booth, Brady adds a new face and name to that group. While Greg worried that Tom was going to take his job this year, he’ll get to wait at least another season before the GOAT comes in.

Tom Brady tells @ColinCowherd that he'll begin his role as a broadcaster with FOX during the 2024 NFL season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2023

This is going to be a massive deal. When you put up $375 million before a guy even hits the booth, it’s a big deal. Brady better be good on TV, because the network is throwing the kitchen sink into this whole deal.

Given how good Greg Olsen was this last season, can they make it work with Tom Brady? It’s hard to say. But there is one former player on the FOX roster that is worried about the GOAT joining the roster.

Tom Brady Ruining Mark Sanchez’s Career…Again

If you ask Mark Sanchez, it feels like his NFL career all over again. Sanchez was drafted into Brady’s division and had a rough go of things to say the least. The New York Jets quarterback just didn’t get the job done on the field. Since his playing days ended, he’s been a FOX personality.

While joking about the addition, Sanchez said “I guess thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom. I get drafted to this guy’s division. Now he’s gotta come to FOX and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy.”

All kidding aside, FOX is going to have a star-studded booth in 2024. Will they have the best broadcast team in all of football? It is possible.