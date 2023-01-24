Tom Brady Says He’s Disappointed With Fine for Slide Tackle Attempt During Playoff Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still has no idea why the NFL is fining him for a play involving him in his team’s 31-14 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game last Monday.

The league levied a $16,444 fine on Brady for attempting to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during a fumble return. Making his weekly Monday appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady revealed he’s already appealed the fine.

Textbook form on the tackle from Tom Brady here pic.twitter.com/YT0E6HIOEh — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 17, 2023

“I’m a little disappointed though,” Brady told Jim Gray. “I tried to tackle him with my right shoulder and missed him. And I wasn’t going to try to stick my arm out, so I was trying to get him on the ground. I tried to get him on the ground and I missed him. Completely! I didn’t even hit him. I tried to trip him, but I didn’t!

“So I don’t know how you can get fined for something that didn’t even happen. Are they fining an intention? It’s like targeting and you missed the person you hit and they still call it targeting. I gotta figure out and understand why this is the case. This is why I wish our NFLPA was stronger.”

Brady, 45, suited up for perhaps the final time as a Buccaneer in the loss to Dallas. Brady is an impending free agent, free to sign with any team should he continue his NFL career for a 24th season.

Gray attempted to get some insight on where Brady may be leaning, though the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted he’s taking it one day at a time.

“If I knew what I was going to f—ing do I would’ve already f—ing done it,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

Brady threw for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 66.8% passing in 2022. His 52.5 QBR was the lowest of his career.