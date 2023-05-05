Tom Brady sends clear response to rumor he won’t call NFL games for Fox in 2024

So much for those rumors about Tom Brady bowing out of doing TV for Fox Sports more than a year before his gig is supposed to start.

Brady retired from football on Feb. 1. And he’s currently serving a gap year of sorts as he gets used to the slower lifestyle of an NFL retiree. He’s doing business deals, traveling with his kids and maybe sleeping late. He opted to push back his TV booth duties until the fall of 2024. Remember that he’s already agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract.

But earlier this week, Andrew Marchand, who covers sports media for the NY Post, talked about the Tom Brady deal on a podcast. It was part of the pod’s “Brady Meter,” Marchand predicted there’s now only a 49 percent chance that the quarterback ever will step into a booth for Fox Sports.

Marchand said: “I’ve talked to a couple of people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I’m going more 49% chance he does it, 51% chance he doesn’t. I don’t think he wants to travel that much. … I think Brady’s a guy who if he’s in, he’s all in. So he’s not going to be showing up day of games like Joe Buck and (Troy) Aikman do sometimes. He’s going to be there early if he’s going to do it, so it’s a four-day event.

“But I think he shares his kids with Gisele [Bündchen]. I think that’s very important to him. And he can make money elsewhere.”

Sports Illustrated wrote about the comments and whether the famous ex-quarterback would blow off TV. SI then shared the story on Instagram, with the comment: “According to a recent report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady may be re-considering his options as he settles into his life after football.”

And Tom Brady, himself, gave some feedback on the story. He tucked them in the comments section. He wrote:

“FakeNews”

To be fair, Marchand didn’t say Tom Brady wouldn’t do TV for Fox Sports. He gave it close to a 50-50 chance, with the no winning by two percentage points. Meanwhile, we’re not sure what Greg Olsen is thinking of all this. The former Carolina Panther tight end moved up to Fox’s top NFL analyst when Troy Aikman and Joe Buck moved to ESPN’s Monday Night Football. But Olsen is the biggest winner if Brady passes.