Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Exchange with Former Teammate Following Retirement

Devin McCourty was one the key defensive players on the New England Patriots during the team’s most recent run of Super Bowl wins. Now, as McCourty has moved into retirement, he’s been getting congratulations from numerous former teammates, including Tom Brady.

Of course, Tom Brady decided to do so in his own, hilarious way.

“New England legend,” Tom Brady said on Instagram. “You outlasted me by a month. Congrats on the well deserved retirement.”

Tom Brady on Devin McCourty’s retirement and Devin’s response 😂 pic.twitter.com/CYwaVgKQXt — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) March 10, 2023

Not to be outdone, McCourty shared his own reply to Brady, which reference a photo of the two players headbutting.

“Hahah,” McCourty said. “Thanks bro…at this moment my rookie year I knew you were cray…almost knocked me out.”

Leading the Patriots on either side of the ball, Tom Brady and Devin McCourty proved an incredible tandem, winning three Super Bowls together. McCourty is a Patriots legend, having spent his entire 13-year career with New England.

Devin McCourty Defended Mac Jones

Prior to retiring, Devin McCourty defended Mac Jones, the young quarterback who has tried to replace Tom Brady as New England’s franchise quarterback.

“I’m excited for Mac, I think sky’s the limit. I think he’s the future of New England. Any doubts, I think you’re wrong. He’s in that building right now, doing different things — meeting with guys, talking with guys. That’s what he wants,” McCourty said.

“He wants to win, that’s what it’s all about. He comes from a winning pedigree at Alabama. But I think some of the rumbling that comes out … did he run somebody the wrong way in a meeting? Probably, before. Have people left meetings and said, ‘Dev’s an A-hole today?’ Yeah!”