Tom Brady wants to quiet the rumors of a potential return to the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion fired off a tweet, indicating that he’s not interested in jumping back into the league … but he did so with a humorous comment.

Rumors swirled earlier this week that Brady might think about another return to the NFL. But the quarterback shut that down pretty quickly on Twitter.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady tweeted.

So that’s that, right? Brady has a family, and a new kitten, to worry about. He doesn’t have time to chase Super Bowl ring No. 8.

Surely that will put all the rumors and speculation to rest. Surely.

How the Tom Brady Rumors Started … Again

Tom Brady felt the need to chime in on his own retirement status after rumors started surfacing out of the NFL Scouting Combine. Rich Eisen, who attended the event for NFL Network, said that he heard whispers about the quarterback’s potential comeback.

“The No. 1 rumor I heard at the Combine — not in terms of a lot of chatter but this one just blew my mind — Tom Brady may not be done after all,” Eisen said. “A couple people were like, ‘Just hang on. Just you wait.’

“And one place people are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami. … Keep an eye on that, I was told by a couple of birdies at the Combine.”

Eisen said that, because of Brady’s residence in Miami, he could have some interest in joining the Dolphins if the team receives word that Tua Tagovailoa can’t go to start the 2023 season.

It made for interesting conversation, but it appears Brady’s not interested. Well, at least right now. Things can certainly change over the next few months.