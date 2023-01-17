Tom Brady Speaks on His Future in the NFL

After losing badly to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Tom Brady kept it brief about his future. The GOAT is making no promises about next season. He frankly, didn’t even want to talk about tomorrow in his postgame comments.

Tom Brady just didn’t look his same self as he threw for 66 passes on the night. It doesn’t help that this Tampa Bay team just did not have the same juice they had in the last two seasons.

Not only did he go out in the first round, but Brady also finished the regular season with a losing record for the first time ever as a starter. Again, he can’t be given all the blame, he can only do so much.

After the game last night, this is all the quarterback had to say about his future when asked.

.@TomBrady was asked about his future: “I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep.” — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 17, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys were just the better team last night. However, playing Tom Brady never feels comfortable. Especially when your kicker misses four extra points. Even though there were mistakes made by Dallas, the Bucs failed to really capitalize on them at all.

This time last season, we were all thinking that Brady was retiring. A lot of people are leaning that way again. Still, you can’t count out anything. The GOAT is going to do what the GOAT wants to do.

His comments don’t sound promising for those hoping he goes back to Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady’s Media Farewell Has People Asking Questions

The last year for the Tampa organization has not been great. They were able to lockdown Tom Brady for another season after he announced his retirement. But they weren’t able to do anything but take an 8-10 record to the playoffs.

I can’t imagine that at 46 years old Brady wants to come back to Tampa Bay with the team that they will return. It just doesn’t make sense. If he’s going to play this late in his career, then he needs to have a shot at winning. Why else would he do it?

His goodbye to the media didn’t help the speculation, either.

“We’re very grateful for everyone’s support and hopefully um… I love this organization it’s a great place to be,” he said. “And thank you everybody for welcoming me. All you regulars. I’m just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys.”

That doesn’t exactly sound like he’s going to come back. But, we’ll see. You never know what Tom Brady is going to do next.