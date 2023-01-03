Tom Brady Speaks Out After Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is offering his support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.

On Tuesday morning, Brady sent out a tweet offering his support for Hamlin. He’s one of many players from around the NFL to comment on the terrifying situation.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Medical personnel administered CPR on the field and rushed him to the hospital.

The NFL suspended the game because of the terrifying circumstances.

Bengals Fans Gather in Support of Damar Hamlin

Once the game was called, fans across Cincinnati gathered outside the UC Medical Center to show support for Hamlin and pray for his full recovery. It was one of the most touching sports moments we’ve ever seen.

One of Hamlin’s representatives, Jordan Rooney, provided an update late Monday. “Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”

Hamlin was listed in critical condition on Monday night.