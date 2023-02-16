Tom Brady Swears He Didn’t Check Out Janet Jackson In Controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show

Tom Brady started in 10 Super Bowls, the most ever by an NFL quarterback. So it stands to reason he also knows a few details of the spectacular halftime shows.

We can use him as a Super Bowl historian. Brady happened to be QB1 for the Patriots against the Carolina Panthers at then Reliant Stadium in Houston for this Super Bowl played on Feb. 4, 2004. You might remember the game for other reasons. We’ll give you some clues. … wardrobe malfunction … Janet Jackson … Justin Timberlake….Nipplegate. Yes, historically, Tom Brady likely is only remembered as a secondary figure within all the controversy generated by what happened at halftime.

Tom Brady said this week that he never saw the halftime show. He knew nothing unusual had happened until reporters started peppering him with questions about Jackson in his post-game availablity.

“They were asking me about that,” Tom Brady recalled of one of his Super Bowl moments during the “Let’s Go!” podcast this week. “And I couldn’t even understand what they were telling me about. They were like, ‘Did you see the halftime show?’ and I said, ‘Nah, I didn’t see anything.’ I was thinking about the game and was trying to figure out halftime adjustments.”

Tom Brady earned MVP of a Super Bowl known most for the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s Team Won Super Bowl with Last-Second Field Goal

It is true. Both teams were far more worried about making adjustments at intermission of a 14-10 game than they were checking out Janet Jackson. Near the end of her time on stage, a wardrobe malfunction revealed one of her breasts as millions watched the show around the world. Nearly two decades later, fans still ponder whether Jackson’s career was permanently stalled for what happened at a football game.

Conversely, Tom Brady believes what transpired at the Super Bowl halftime show probably was good for the NFL. That’s if you believe all publicity is good. And if Jackson’s accidental exposure wasn’t buzzy enough Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham tackled a streaker on the field.

“I think, in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL,” Tom Brady said. “Because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows.”

Tom Brady earned his second-ever Super Bowl ring in Houston that Sunday afternoon. The game proved to be one of the most exciting ever as Brady dueled with Panthers QB Jake Delhomme. The teams scored 37 points in a frenetic fourth quarter. With four seconds remaining in the game, Adam Vinatieri kicked the game winner, pushing the Patriots to a 32-29 victory.

TV Audience for Rihanna’s Halftime Performance Ranked as Second Highest

This year’s Super Bowl also gave us a conversation about whether players watch the halftime show. The answer is no. Patrick Mahomes said Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the team don’t even think about watching Rihanna as the teams gathered in the lockerrooms of State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix.

And Tom Brady probably was right about Jackson generating a ton of interest in future Super Bowl halftime shows. Rihanna danced and sang in front of a televised audience of as many as 118.7 million. It proved to be the second most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history, trailing only Katy Perry’s 121 million she hit in 2015.