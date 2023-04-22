Tom Brady Threatens Lawsuit Over AI-Generated Comedy Special

Tom Brady and his camp are threatening to file a lawsuit after a comedy special aired featuring an AI imagination of the former NFL quarterback.

Brady’s company, TB12, sent a cease and desist letter to “Dudesy” podcast hosts Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen after they uploaded an-hour long special to their Patreon titled “It’s Too Easy: A Simulated Hour-Long Comedy Special.” The comedy special features an animated version of the 45-year-old telling jokes to an audience, per People.com.

One of the monologues delivered by the AI-Brady included jokes about using dating apps following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“Anybody on the apps right now? I’m recently single and thinking about getting on them, but here’s the problem,” the AI-Brady said in the monologue. “I’ve never been on them, I don’t really know what I’m doing. Someone sent me a message on Bumble. She said, ‘You look just like Tom Brady,’ and I said, ‘I am Tom Brady,’ she said, ‘Prove it,’ so I went to her house and let a little air out of all of her footballs.”

TB12 argues in its cease and desist letter that Sasso and Kultgen are using Brady’s name and likeness to promote their content. Both acquiesced, however, argued this was a first amendment issue.

“Again, I think this is First Amendment, freedom of speech-type s— that we’re dealing with here,” Kultgen said, via CBS Sports. “This is obviously a parody… This is what all impressionists do. You watch hours of tape of that person to get their mannerisms and stuff like this down. It’s literally the same.”

Tom Brady Gives Peculiar Answer To Unretiring, Playing For Dolphins As Speculation Grows

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though he plans on joining the Fox Sports broadcast booth in 2024, rumors persist that the seven-time Super Bowl champion could find himself on an NFL roster in the future.

Brady added further fuel to that fire while speaking at the eMerge Americas Conference in Miami Thursday. As part of a Q & A, one of the participants asked Brady “Is there any chance you’re coming out of retirement and playing for the Fins?”

Brady responded, though he didn’t give a firm yes or no.

“I will say now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I have strong ties with a couple teams,” Brady said. “I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like. So, I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami.”