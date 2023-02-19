Tom Brady Trolls Rob Gronkowski with Semi-Retirement Party Invitation

Tom Brady is retired for good this time, at least from playing NFL football. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to be hanging around with his old running mates.

Ahead of a retirement party, Brady took to Twitter to invite his former teammate and pal Rob Gronkowski. And of course he had to take the opportunity to poke some fun at Gronkowski.

“We’re one month away from my unofficial retirement party in Tampa on March 16th. Can’t wait to celebrate with everyone from The Huddle. You down [Rob Gronkowski]? Going over the list now and think I can get you in…” Brady said.

Hey @Autograph family, we’re one month away from my unofficial retirement party in Tampa on March 16th. Can’t wait to celebrate with everyone from The Huddle.



Further, Brady posted a picture on his Instagram story a few days later. It was of him and Gronkowski running while the two were still playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He made his former tight end an enticing offer.

“I promise I won’t make you run any sprints,” Brady said on his Instagram story.

Tom Brady Reacts To Viral Video of Patrick Mahomes with Lombardi Trophy at Chiefs Parade

Some people might think Patrick Mahomes got a little too carried away with the adult beverages at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl parade earlier this week. Tom Brady is not one of those people.

The Chiefs celebrated their 38-35 Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles with a parade in Kansas City earlier this week. During the festivities, Mahomes essentially gifted the Lombardi Trophy to a fan.

When Brady saw the video on Twitter, he chimed in with some thoughts. After all, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has enjoyed some interesting moments with the trophy.

“Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me,” Brady tweeted.

Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me 🤝 @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/T69dLoWxmS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 17, 2023

Let’s face it, Mahomes’ parade behavior with the Lombardi Trophy was less-risky than how Brady celebrated after a win in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. To celebrate, Tampa Bay hosted a boat parade to honor the team. He launched the Lombardi Trophy to his teammate Rob Gronkowski, who was standing in another boat.

The Lombardi Trophy throw from both angles 🎥🏆



(via @TomBrady, _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/238Co9DZfA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

Later in the day, Brady tweeted, “Nothing to see her … just little avacado tequila.”

So, yeah, it makes sense that Brady would approve of Mahomes’ Super Bowl parade shenanigans. It’s all about having fun anyway, right?