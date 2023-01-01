Tom Brady’s Buccaneers Headed to the Playoffs After Beating Panthers to Win NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) are on their way to the playoffs for the third consecutive season under quarterback Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay defeated the Carolina Panthers (6-10), 30-24, in Week 17 Sunday to clinch the NFC South — though it wasn’t exactly how they drew it up. In a perfect world, the Buccaneers would have been running away with the division as one of the best teams in the NFL. Those were the expectations entering the season, however, injuries and inconsistency marred their season.

But in this one — a win and you’re in scenario — the Buccaneers showed glimpses of the team many expected them to be. The Buccaneers scored 30 or more points for just the second time this season, entering Sunday averaging just 17.7.

Though they trailed 21-10 early in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers rallied back, led by Brady. Brady had his best statistical performance of the season, completing 34-of-45 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns. He added a quarterback sneak for a score.

“No risk it, no biscuit,” said head coach Todd Bowles to begin his press conference after the game — a nod to Bruce Arians, who was inducted into the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor at halftime.

Tom Brady Finds Connection with Mike Evans to Lead Buccaneers to Victory

Brady’s connection with star receiver Mike Evans was at its best Sunday after weeks of misfires. Evans, who hadn’t hauled one in for a score since Week 4, exploded for 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. His third score was most important, as it gave Tampa Bay its first lead of the game with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Evans beat his man down the right sideline before Brady dropped a perfect ball into his hands.

Evans surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season, joining Jerry Rice and Tim Brown as the only players in league history to record nine straight seasons of such. He extended his own record of nine 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his career.