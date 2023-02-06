Tom Brady’s Father Reveals the Reason the QB Retired

Tom Brady Sr is pulling back the velvet rope and revealing a ton of detail as to why his legendary son decided to call it quits from the NFL.

Of course, this all comes with the caveat that Tom Brady Jr won’t change his mind like he did a year ago and return to the NFL. But his dad gave no indication that a retirement flip is forthcoming.

Brady announced his decision early on Feb 1 via a video on social media. You can check out the video again and then read through to why dad thinks son will stay retired.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

So Why Did Tom Brady Quit? Hint, There’s Not Enough Ice in the World

So what’s the reason Tom Brady decided to quit. It has a lot to do with his age. He’ll be 46 a couple of weeks before the start of the season this fall. In all, he’s had 23 seasons in the NFL as a classic, drop-back quarterback.

“He once said this, he said, ‘I’m getting tired of getting hit.’ ” Tom Sr told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg for his radio show. “Having played 23 years and he holds the ignominious record of most sacks against in the NFL … and there must be another two or three thousand knockdowns.”

Tom Sr continued: “At 45 years of age, you say, ‘Hey, do I want to get hit one more time?’ The answer’s really nah, I really don’t want to unless everything’s flipping. Unfortunately, it wasn’t clicking this year and I think it was a foregone conclusion.”

Keep this number in mind. At 565, Tom Brady owns the record as the most sacked quarterback in NFL history. It’s mostly a stat that reflects how many games he’s played. But keep in mind, it doesn’t include sacks from playoff games. There’s only so much ice and Aleve that’ll make a body feel better from all that pounding. In his last three seasons, all with Tampa Bay, he’s been sacked 21, 22 and 22 times.

Tom Brady’s next big career move involves a transition to broadcaster/football analyst. He already knows he’d headed to FOX. The network negotiated the deal last year. But Brady confirmed Monday that he’ll start full-time TV work in 2024. Still, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he showed up at the Super Bowl for a pre-game appearance.

Tom Brady tells @ColinCowherd that he'll begin his role as a broadcaster with FOX during the 2024 NFL season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2023

Brady Wants to be Super Prepared for TV Job

Brady told Colin Cowherd that he wants to be well prepared, which is why he’s pushing TV back.

“That’s great for me,” Brady said. “Take some time to really learn, be great at what I really want to do [and] become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.”

But we know one thing for certain. As a TV announcer, Tom Brady isn’t going to be taking any body shots.