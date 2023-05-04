Tom Brady‘s next stop may not be the broadcast booth, after all. There’s speculation that the seven-time Super Bowl champion may actually back out of his deal with Fox Sports to cover the NFL.

Brady agreed to a lucrative deal with Fox to join its NFL broadcast team following his retirement. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the league in February, following the 2022 season.

Everyone then expected to hear Brady’s voice behind the microphone during the 2023 season. But the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand isn’t so sure that will actually be the case.

“It was at 51% that he’s gonna do it to 49% (he doesn’t). With the reasoning that it’s so much money, he’ll try it for a year,” Marchand reported. “However, I’ve talked to a couple of people recently close to Brady and I feel like I’m going 49% chance he does it, 51% chance he doesn’t.

“I don’t think he wants to travel that much. … I think he shares his kids with Gisele, I think that’s very important to him. He can go and make money elsewhere. … 49-51 Brady not doing it at the moment. Fluctuating.”

Brady agreed to a 10-year contract with Fox worth $375 million. He earned $330 million over the course of his 23-year career in the NFL, just to put that in perspective.

It sounds crazy that Brady would turn down that kind of money for a job that lasts about six months. But, as Marchand points out, it’s not like the future Hall of Famer won’t have other opportunities to haul in some serious coin.

Phil Simms casts doubt on Tom Brady calling NFL games

Making the transition from quarterback to broadcaster isn’t the most unique in the world of sports. Tony Romo has done it, Troy Aikman has done it and Phil Simms (and others) has done it. So, if Brady does stay true to his contractual obligations, he can find plenty of guidance out there.

But Simms doesn’t actually believe Brady will go through with it.

“I’ve got to see it — or hear it — to believe it,” Simms said in a recent interview. “I don’t know. I just can’t picture Tom Brady up there announcing games. You know why? He’s Tom Brady. He’s just bigger than life. . . In this day and age, is it worth it for him?”

Simms does admit that he could see Brady doing something in television — just not calling the actual games. So how would Fox potentially use him?

“I’m going to say he doesn’t do games,” Simms said. “They’ll put him on a pregame show and let him talk a little. There’s lots of ways to use him. He’s Tom Brady. . . . He looks good. And he knows a lot of football, that’s for sure. So yes, I think they’ll use him in a different way. I don’t have any insight — and I don’t even care. But I’ll be surprised if he does games. I will be.”