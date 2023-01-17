Tom Brady’s Redzone Interception Broke an Insane Three Year Old Streak

Tom Brady’s incredible three-year streak without throwing a redzone interception has ended. It was snapped by the Cowboys defense during Monday night’s NFC Wild Card Game in Tampa Bay.

On a 2nd-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Brady threw an ill-advised pass into the back of the end zone. Dallas’ Jayron Kearse picked off the pass and ending the Buccaneers drive.

It was the first time since 2019 that Brady had thrown an interception in the redzone. He had thrown 410 pass attempts in that area during that time.

Did Brady try to throw it away? Ugly.



First redzone INT in 410 attempts. Going back to 2019 with the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/I1NgqhqGXB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 17, 2023

For the past three years, Brady has been as close to automatic in the redzone as it gets. His teams have almost always come away with points in those situations.

He couldn’t have picked a worse time for the streak to end.

Brady and the Bucs squeaked into the playoffs, winning a dreadful NFC South Division. Tampa Bay closed the year with an 8-9 record.

More Hot Topics from the NFC Wild Card Game …

Tom Brady’s redzone interception streak was one major talking point during Sunday night’s NFC Wild Card Game. The other? Mike McCarthy’s incredible sweatshirt.

The Dallas Cowboys head coach sported a sweatshirt with one of the team’s old school logos, the galloping cowboys. It was a huge hit on social media.

Some fans tried to figure out the origins of the logo.

woah what is the logo on Mike McCarthy's hoodie — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 17, 2023

Some fans really didn’t care about the history and just soaked it all in.

Even Tampa Bay fans loved McCarthy’s sweatshirt during Monday night’s game. That’s how you know it’s good, right?

Obviously pulling for my Bucs, but gotta give credit when credit due…Mike McCarthy's sweatshirt game tonight is on fire. Love that galloping cowboy! — DadYells (@DadYells) January 17, 2023

There will probably be several more talking points once the game concludes, but Brady’s redzone pick and McCarthy’s sweatshirt stole the show during the contest.

You know, the really important things.