Tom Brady’s Response to Question About Jalen Hurts Goes Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wears the quarterback sneak crown, though a new face is giving him a run for his money.

Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles’ MVP candidate quarterback, has turned himself into quite the quarterback sneaker himself in his third season in the NFL, thanks to a unique addition. Philadelphia lines up several players behind Hurts to help aid him through the trenches and past the first down marker.

The conversion rate is unprecedented — 27-of-29 on the season — as a reporter pointed out to Brady during his weekly presser Thursday.

“You’ve been so successful during your career with the QB sneak, and obviously on Sunday you had another one,” the reporter said. “I just wanted to ask if you’ve been paying attention at all to what Jalen Hurts is doing in Philadelphia with the QB sneak, kind of at an unprecedented rate this year.

“He’s done it 29 times, converted 27 of them, which has never been done that many times. I think the most that you had in a season was 8 in 2011. So I’m wondering if you’ve been watching him at all or paying attention to him since you’ve been so good at that in your career.”

As the reporter fired Hurts’ numbers towards Brady, he gave an expressionless look and responded with the following:

“Wow…wow…wow…sick data,” Brady said.

Tom Brady Did Not Throw Shade at Jalen Hurts

Many took this as a shot towards Hurts. The video, posted to Twitter and seen by over 2 million people, only showed that portion of his response. The rest of the exchange was later posted by Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, in which Brady praised Hurts.

Tom Brady likes the way the #Eagles run QB sneaks and has a lot of praise for Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/VpTv5zAcCm — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) December 29, 2022

“[The quarterback sneak is] a great tool to have. I like the way they’re doing it,” Brady said. “They’re kind of making it like a rugby scrum a little bit, putting a lot of bodies in there, which is kind of a new take on it. It’ll be interesting to see how defenses start to defend that.

“But he’s doing a great job. He’s a great young player. He’s throwing the ball well, running it well, sneaking it well, they’re scoring touchdowns. They’ve got a great team.”