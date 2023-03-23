Jim Harbaugh might want think about picking up the phone and giving Tom Brady a call. Apparently, the seven-time Super Bowl winning-quarterback’s son wants to follow in his father’s footsteps.

In a Vanity Fair story, Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen revealed that Jack has “aspirations of going to his father’s alma mater, the University of Michigan.”

Brady played at Michigan from 1995-99 under Lloyd Carr. He appeared in 23 games over his final two seasons, throwing for 4,644 yards and 30 touchdowns in 1998 and 1999.

Brady spoke glowingly of his son’s ability during an episode of his Let’s Go! podcast in the fall. He referred to Jack as “a grinder and a very good athlete” with “great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age. … He’s a free safety, and he also plays quarterback.”

Who knows? Perhaps Jack could be the next big thing at Michigan.

Brady retired from the NFL in February, saying this time it’s “for good.” Although there have been rumors surfacing about a potential return — particularly with the Miami Dolphins — the 45-year-old says it’s time to focus on his family.

He said that watching his son play has been a very rewarding experience.

“Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me,” Brady said. “I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.”

Rumors regarding Tom Brady’s return to the NFL will continue until the season kicks off. Part of that was brought upon himself — retiring and then returning in 2022.

But Brady shot down the rumors once again. This time at an unofficial retirement party.

“There is nothing I love more than football,” Brady said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“But I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it’s time for me to watch their games.”

It’s not like Brady has anything to prove with a return. He’s played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven rings. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will be remembered as the greatest to ever play the position.

But … Brady does still have that competitive nature. If he didn’t, he would’ve just walked away from the game after his original announcement in 2022.

For now, Brady continues to say he’s done with the NFL. There’s still six months until the season begins though. Will he have another change of heart?