Tony Dungy Fires Back at those Complaining About Game-Deciding Super Bowl Penalty

Believe it or not, the defensive holding penalty at the end of Super Bowl LVII is still a topic of conversation. But former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is here to set the record straight … or irritate more fans, depending on your perspective.

With less than two minutes to play and the game tied 35-35, Eagles defensive back James Bradberry was called for a defensive holding penalty on Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Many wanted to see officials let the call slide. Others thought it was the appropriate whistle. What does Dungy think?

“To all the people saying the refs shouldn’t have called holding on the Eagles with 1:50 left,” Dungy tweeted. “That’s like saying they shouldn’t have called the Chiefs D for being offsides on 4th-(and)-2. Penalties are penalties whenever they’re committed. If you see it you have to call it. Even in a SB.”

The penalty on Philadelphia allowed Kansas City to run the clock down to just eight seconds. Harrison Butker drilled a go-ahead field goal to lead the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory.

After the game, Bradberry admitted to holding Smith-Schuster on the play.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey,” Bradberry said after the loss. “I was hoping they would let it slide.”

NFL Fans Sound Off on Defensive Holding Penalty in Super Bowl

In the moment, a lot of NFL fans were furious with the officiating. Many believed that the referees stole the show in the closing moments of a great Super Bowl.

Even big-name sports personalities voiced their frustrations over the call.

Pat McAfee tweeted, “THESE REFS,” following the questionable call. “Such a great game ruined at the end by the refs/NFL at the very end to gift the #Chiefs the win,” wrote Dov Kleiman.

Barstool’s Will Compton added, “Kansas City literally gets bailed out by the refs every close game.”

The frustration can be understood. Fans wanted to see a wild finish to Super Bowl LVII, and we didn’t exactly get it. But, it seems like the officials got the call right.