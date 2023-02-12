Tony Dungy Had Unconventional Advice for his Super Bowl-Winning Team

Every coach approaches the Super Bowl differently. Tony Dungy in 2007 is a prime example.

Before going out and leading the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl XLI win over the Chicago Bears, he told his players to go out and party. After all, how many times will his players make another Super Bowl in their lifetime? Those opportunities are few and far between for some.

Did I mention the game was in Miami?

“It’s a long week, they feel like they’ve been there forever. They’re going to want to play this game today if they could. … And just handling the last 48 hours, that’s something where experience does come in,” Dungy told Outkick.

“I let the players enjoy the week, enjoy the moment. I told my guys we had Monday and Tuesday no curfew. … I told them to just relax, enjoy the week and then we’re going to gear in 48 hours before the game.”

Before you judge him, remember — it worked. The Colts went on to dominate the second half en route to a 29-17 win over Chicago to earn Dungy his first Super Bowl win as a coach (second overall).

Dungy trusted his players enough to give them the freedom to enjoy a special week with their teammates and families, and maybe sprinkle some fun here and there. That freedom was noted, and by Super Bowl Sunday his guys were ready to play.

Dungy Giving His Team Freedom Was Pre-Social Media

That was 16 years ago, though. There haven’t been any reports of either Super Bowl team having any players having too much fun this year and with social media tracking everyone’s every movement, it would immediately spread if so. Having the type of freedom Dungy gave his players could end up hurting the team if it happened in this day and age.

Still, I say let the players party. They made it to the Super Bowl and regardless both teams are going to give it one last ‘hoorah’ in the hopes of winning a world championship. They deserve to let loose before jumping into the offseason with both feet forward. Hopefully, that mindset will turn into one hell of a battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites (-125) as of Sunday morning, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 51 points.