Tony Dungy Speaks Out After Posting Controversial Tweet

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology Saturday after posting a controversial tweet this week.

Dungy broke his silence just hours before appearing on the network’s coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Divisional Round game Saturday.

This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted. I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation-not for animosity. pic.twitter.com/esew5wjUyD — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 21, 2023

“This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted,” Dungy wrote on Twitter. “I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation-not for animosity.”

Responding to a tweet from The Daily Wire, Dungy claimed that school districts across the United States are providing litter boxes in bathroom for students who identify as cats — a myth which has previously been debunked.

“That’s nothing,” Dungy wrote. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Dungy, 67, soon deleted the tweet after receiving criticism. In his initial apology, Dungy acknowledged he responded to the tweet “in the wrong way.”

“I saw a tweet yesterday and I responded to it in the wrong way,” Dungy wrote. “As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I failed to do that and I am deeply sorry.”

Tony Dungy Receives Support Amid Criticism

While criticism has been widespread, many fellow media members and athletes have spoken out in support of Dungy as a person. Chris Broussard of Fox Sports tweeted Saturday that the world needs more people like Dungy.

“This society celebrates Black men who routinely promote killing other Black men, but wants to cancel @TonyDungy, a true Man of God who stands for faith & family,” Broussard wrote. “Man, we need more Brothas like Dungy not less.”