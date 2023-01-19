Tony Dungy Tweets Controversial Urban Myth About Litter Boxes in Schools

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and NBC Sports NFL analyst Tony Dungy shared a myth that had previously been debunked on Twitter Wednesday.

Responding to a tweet from The Daily Wire, Dungy claimed that school districts across the United States are providing litter boxes in bathroom for students who identify as cats. Dungy deleted the tweet at around 7:30 p.m. ET.

“That’s nothing,” Dungy wrote, via Awful Announcing. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Dungy, 67, has received criticism for sending the controversial tweet.

“Wow, Tony Dungy actually believes the lie that schools have litter boxes because kids ID as cats,” one Twitter user wrote. “He’s really off the rails.”

Outsports.com, “the leader in LGBTQ sports news & commentary for athletes, coaches & fans,” accused Dungy of attempting to “discredit the LGBT community.”

“In a seeming attempt to discredit the LGBT community, @NBCSports commentator Tony Dungy has spread the false claim that some students are using litter boxes in schools because they identify as cats,” the outlet tweeted. “Mean. Cruel.”

Tony Dungy, Al Michaels Slammed for Lack of Enthusiasm on NFL Broadcast

Dungy on the call alongside Al Michaels for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card game Saturday. Though the game had a thrilling finish, with Jacksonville overcoming a 27-0 deficit, you’d never know it based on the energy in the booth.

NFL fans slammed both Dungy and Michaels for their lack of enthusiasm, mainly on Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson’s game-winning 36-yard field goal as time expired.