Tony Romo Addresses His Broadcasting Critics Amid Media Firestorm

Criticism of CBS NFL color commentator Tony Romo reached a new high during the NFL playoffs this season.

Romo admits to hearing the vitriol coming his way, though he recently told BroBible that it’s impossible to please everyone.

“You’re always trying to do the right thing,” Romo said. “At the core, there are just more people now who feel like telling me how they think I’m doing. I have people coming up to me on the street far more than my first couple of years. At first, they’d mostly tell me how much they love to listen to me and all these positives, so it’s fun.

“When you’re young and you come out and you’re good, then you’re dealing with more expectations. You find out some people don’t like you and some people want you to do things differently and do this and that instead. You’ve gotta stay true to who you are. You can’t please everyone. I know that because the number of people who come up to me has quadrupled since the first two or three years.

“The thing is, the people who really love you aren’t gonna keep going out of their way to say, “I love you.” They’re not going to keep tweeting “He’s the best” every week, right? So, that goes away and then you hear more negative stuff, but that’s just noise.”

NFL Fans are Turning on Tony Romo

Romo, 42, joined CBS in 2017 after a 13-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. He immediately became a favorite, much to do with his propensity to call out plays before they happened. Nearly six years later, fans have turned on the former quarterback after a series of questionable broadcasts — most notably in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The network reportedly attempted to get ahead of the criticism, staging an “intervention” with Romo during this past offseason. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post noted that things “did not get better.”

Romo first spoke of the criticism last week with the New York Post.

“I think you’re always evolving,” Romo said. “Some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that.’ But I always trial and error a bunch and sometimes it works. I just think it’s enjoyable to try and be the best you can be, and the only way to do that is sometimes to trial and error, and staying inside the umbrella of what you think that the viewer wants to help them enjoy the show.

“You don’t always get it right, but I do think more often than not, just the people that come up to you all the time. I mean, it’s quadruple from my first 2-3 years, of how many people come up to me on the street and want to talk about it and how they loved it and stuff. So it’s really rewarding for that.”