Tony Romo Responds To Ever-Growing Criticism As Broadcaster On CBS

Tony Romo, the lead NFL analyst for CBS, started receiving mass criticism for some of his game coverage this season. It was almost akin to fans booing a quarterback.

Viewers at home maybe grew tired of Romo’s scratchy-voiced, high-pitched, overwhelming enthusiasm. He loved all quarterbacks and talked up certain ones. And fans started using social media to complain about him.

So what did Tony Romo do? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback shrugged off the harsh talk. It’s been his pat answer all off season when anyone brings up his broadcasting gig.

“That stuff doesn’t affect me,” Romo told the Dallas Morning News this week. “Really, once you play quarterback for the Cowboys you can deal with anything. You’ve got to remember there’s always someone’s opinion there. But 100 other people that come up to you and tell you they love you.

“You’re not going to please everyone. I do think at the end of the day, there’s a lot more people that really appreciate what we do. And I think CBS does a great job with their broadcast team.”

Tony Romo partners with Jim Nantz to call the top NFL game for CBS each week. (CBS SPORTS)

Social Media Torched Tony Romo During AFC Championship Game

His last game was the AFC championship between Cincinnati and Kansas City. Romo could concentrate on two fantastic quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. And he said stuff like this in regards to Mahomes:

“The wizard is still wizardry,” Tony Romo exclaimed as the Bengals sacked Mahomes. “But here, ruht-roh! he might’ve been down.”

In the aftermath of the championship, there was all sorts of chatter that CBS bosses tried to do an intervention with Tony Romo to try and get the quarterback to be more prepared before a game. When he started in 2017, he’d predict the plays before they unfolded on the field. Fans fell in love. Romo’s exuberance seemed so refreshing. In 2020, CBS signed him to a new,10-year contract worth $180 million.

Days before the Super Bowl, CBS Sports president Sean McManus felt compelled to address the stories about a Tomo Romo intervention.

“An enormous amount of people have come up to me who have said to me, ‘We really like Tony Romo,’” McManus said. “He’s different. He’s not your typical analyst. He is enthusiastic. He sometimes speaks more of a fan than even an analyst, which I think people like. So I think this is being overplayed.”

Tony Romo appeared to use those same talking points this week. He was competing in a celebrity golf tournament near the Cowboys old headquarters when he was asked about the TV job and the criticism.

“I think that’s normal,” he said. “I think that happens to anybody. Anytime you’re doing something well, I think there’s always going to be that. It’s just the arc type of someone’s career. It’s happened to me a few times before and that’s a good thing.”