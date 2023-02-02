Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style

It’s been a few years since Tony Romo was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but his critics are still around. Over the past year, the NFL analyst has caught a ton of flak for his performance inside the broadcast booth.

Romo joined the CBS team in 2017 and, at first, was among the most popular analysts in the game. Recently, though, fans have grown critical of his style. The former NFL quarterback acknowledges the criticism but says he’s still working to improve.

“I think you’re always evolving,” Romo told the New York Post. “Some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that.’ But I always trial and error a bunch and sometimes it works.

“I just think it’s enjoyable to try and be the best you can be, and the only way to do that is sometimes to trial and error, and staying inside the umbrella of what you think that the viewer wants to help them enjoy the show. You don’t always get it right, but I do think more often than not, just the people that come up to you all the time. I mean, it’s quadruple from my first 2-3 years, of how many people come up to me on the street and want to talk about it and how they loved it and stuff. So it’s really rewarding for that.”

When he first started, Romo’s popularity skyrocketed thanks to his excellent analysis and ability to predict play calls. Now, some view his style as over-the-top and unnecessary.

Romo might technically be a veteran in the booth now, but he’s still relatively new to the job. He’s still trying to figure some things out behind the microphone.

Old Criticism of Tony Romo Resurfaces After AFC Championship

Perhaps the peak of the criticism thrown at Tony Romo came during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. It brought to light some previous comments made by television executive Dick Ebersol.

Ebersol was one of the first individuals to discuss Romo’s potential problems on the mic openly.

“He’s an unbelievably engaging guy, he should have been a terrific, great broadcaster,” Ebersol said when talking about Romo last October. “Something’s happened since he got into that chair. And it doesn’t seem like he’s into it. Like he was on his way up. He does not seem to be the storyteller that he should be. The thing that makes [Al] Michaels great and [Joe] Buck great, and all these guys are they’re really, they’re really storytellers. And Tony has gotten further and further away from that I think.”

“This is somebody who should be an announcer for the ages, but clearly has lost his passion for it. And I would have him in my office often not to kick his ass, but just to keep reminding him of what put him there in the first place.”

Can Romo make the changes to get back into the good graces of NFL fans?